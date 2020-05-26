Sign up
72 / 365
EOTB-120 Yarn
I have lots of yarn and just recently found out that I probably have rheumatoid arthritis. So I’ve stopped trying to knit and crochet for a while.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
