Previous
Next
Get Pushed 412 Monochrome (not b&w) by kathyboyles
87 / 365

Get Pushed 412 Monochrome (not b&w)

Laura tasked me this week to produce a monochrome project (not b&w). I took a photo of a cactus in our backyard and played with it to produce the above.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise