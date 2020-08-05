Previous
Next
Macro minimal weed story by kathyboyles
105 / 365

Macro minimal weed story

This weed has serviced in a driveway for a long time. I have taken this photo with a macro lense. It is even growing new leaves, so the weed expects to live for a while longer.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise