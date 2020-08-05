Sign up
Macro minimal weed story
This weed has serviced in a driveway for a long time. I have taken this photo with a macro lense. It is even growing new leaves, so the weed expects to live for a while longer.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Tags
sidewalk
,
driveway
,
weed
,
story
,
minimal
,
minimal-13
