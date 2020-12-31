Previous
Teddy Bear by kathybriccetti
Teddy Bear

I'm preparing a presentation about photography for a Girl Scout troop and making images of this Teddy Bear in different light. This may be the first of another series!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
