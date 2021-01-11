Previous
Mud flats SF Bay by kathybriccetti
Mud flats SF Bay

My dog's favorite walk/run is at an off-leash dog park on the San Francisco Bay. We went at low tide today when the mud flats are visible and dogs are not allowed on the flats (to protect the birds and sea life).
