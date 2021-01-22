Previous
Next
Lake Merritt Boat House by kathybriccetti
28 / 365

Lake Merritt Boat House

I loved the colors and shapes of the boat house at Lake Merritt, Oakland, CA
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise