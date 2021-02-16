Previous
Bridge in the fog by kathybriccetti
53 / 365

Bridge in the fog

Richmond-San Rafael Bridge across San Francisco Bay from Mt. Tamalpais. Shot in the early morning with my Canon RebelT5 several years ago. That starter camera takes some nice photos. I still love it for travel since it's lighter than my others.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
Photo Details

