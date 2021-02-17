Previous
Bridge 2 by kathybriccetti
Bridge 2

Same bridge and POV as yesterday's. This one includes San Quentin prison in the foreground.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
