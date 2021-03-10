Previous
Cacti Garden 2 by kathybriccetti
Cacti Garden 2

The garden was about to close and I took one more path and discovered the sun, late in the afternoon, backlighting a gorgeous stand of cacti.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 11th, 2021  
Kat
Lovely capture of the sunlight shinning through.
March 11th, 2021  
