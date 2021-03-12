Previous
Cruise Ship March 2020 by kathybriccetti
Cruise Ship March 2020

I took this photo almost exactly a year ago when this cruise ship docked at the Oakland Port with quarantined passengers. It stayed for several days as they were off-loaded and sent to hospitals or land-based quarantine facilities. A whole year ago.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
