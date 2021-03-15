Previous
Berkeley Hills by kathybriccetti
Berkeley Hills

A beautiful day for a walk in the hills overlooking UC Berkeley and the SF Bay, with Mt. Tamalpais in the distance. (Cell phone camera)
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
