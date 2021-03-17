Previous
Pt. Reyes Panorama by kathybriccetti
Pt. Reyes Panorama

My cell phone camera is often my wide angle when I'm hiking. This is the view from Chimney Rock area of Pt. Reyes.
Kathy B.

@kathybriccetti
I'm a portrait and lifestyle photographer in the San Francisco Bay Area with a passion for photojournalism. Since business is slow right now, this is...
