IMG_7068 by kathyfreiberg
3 / 365

IMG_7068

Most important thing in life is family. I am thankful for everyday that i can talk to my mom on the phone. She doesn’t know who i am other than the lady that calls her every night. But in my heart she is the most amazing woman in the world….
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Kathy Freiberg

@kathyfreiberg
