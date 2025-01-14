Previous
Snowman by kathyfreiberg
14 / 365

Snowman

My mom would put this snowman outside the door every year... He has seen my kids and our family grow.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Kathy Freiberg

@kathyfreiberg
Dorothy ace
Very nice.
January 17th, 2025  
