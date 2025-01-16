Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
0W2A3914
Now that the holidays are past we FINALLY are getting some snow.... Winter is so much better with a beautiful blanket of snow!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Freiberg
@kathyfreiberg
16
photos
4
followers
8
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
26th December 2022 1:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Chris Cook
ace
Nice closeup of the snow on the pine needles. Thanks for the follow and welcome to 365.
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close