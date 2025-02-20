Sign up
51 / 365
0W2A7972
Satellite beach... I was trying to get as close as I could to the birds to really get good focus on them. This was about as close as they would let me get.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
0
Kathy Freiberg
@kathyfreiberg
53
photos
5
followers
8
following
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
