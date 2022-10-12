Previous
Next
Sheep Grazing by kathyladley
Photo 483

Sheep Grazing

These are my ewes grazing in the evening with the light shining on the fall foliage. The two sheep looking at the camera were trying to figure out if I was going to feed them.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Kathy Ladley

ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise