Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 483
Sheep Grazing
These are my ewes grazing in the evening with the light shining on the fall foliage. The two sheep looking at the camera were trying to figure out if I was going to feed them.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Ladley
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . So I am a beginner and having a lot of fun....
483
photos
18
followers
39
following
132% complete
View this month »
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
11th October 2022 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
va
,
sheep
,
farm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close