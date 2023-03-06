Sign up
Tiny Field Sparrow
These tiny birds blend so well into the tree it was difficult to see. They forage on the ground in flocks eating insects and seeds.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Tags
bird
,
va
,
field
,
farm
,
sparrow
