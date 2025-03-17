Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
Spring is here
This Northern Cardinal has been sitting in a tree next to our house for a couple of mornings. He may be looking for a girlfriend.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
2
0
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
545
photos
25
followers
40
following
149% complete
View this month »
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th March 2025 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
farm
,
cardinal
Linda Godwin
He is a handsome fellow in his beautiful breeding feathers. You captured his feather details nicely.
March 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Terrific focus and lovely background!
March 22nd, 2025
