Ferruginous Pygmy-owl by kathyladley
Ferruginous Pygmy-owl

This little owl is 5.9 inches long. This was taken in Costa Rica. He hunts in the day for small mammals and insects.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch!
April 5th, 2025  
