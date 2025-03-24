Sign up
Photo 546
Ferruginous Pygmy-owl
This little owl is 5.9 inches long. This was taken in Costa Rica. He hunts in the day for small mammals and insects.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
1
1
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owl
,
costa
,
rica
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch!
April 5th, 2025
