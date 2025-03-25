Previous
American Pygmy Kingfisher by kathyladley
American Pygmy Kingfisher

This Kingfisher is 5.1 inches (13 cm) long. This was taken in Costa Rica along a river in the mangroves.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 .
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 1st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great shot!
April 1st, 2025  
