Previous
Photo 549
Giant Otter eating dinner
The Pantanal in Brazil is known for Giant Otters. They work and play as a family and are amazing fishers. One would go underwater and immediately come up with a fish. They were amazing to watch as interacted with each other.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
KAL
ace
@kathyladley
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th August 2025 3:48pm
Tags
brazil
,
otter
,
pantanal
