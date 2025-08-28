Previous
Giant Otter eating dinner by kathyladley
Giant Otter eating dinner

The Pantanal in Brazil is known for Giant Otters. They work and play as a family and are amazing fishers. One would go underwater and immediately come up with a fish. They were amazing to watch as interacted with each other.
I took a Rocky Mountain School Basic Photography course this past May 2012 . I will always be a beginner because the more I learn...
