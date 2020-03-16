Previous
Bald Eagle by kathyo
Bald Eagle

Spring is in the air. The herring spawn is on, and the eagles are pairing up with aeriel acrobatics a part of their courtship. This fellow was wading in the estuary, hoping for a fishy snack.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

