Photo 769
There's a squirrel at the feeder!
Overexposed I know, but was hysterical watching the two cats watch the squirrel....they kept looking at each other and I could just imagine a conversation going on between the two.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
Photo Details
8
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
21st February 2021 12:52pm
