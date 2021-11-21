Sign up
Photo 796
Sea Lion Refuge
Reports of orcas swimming up and down the beach....the transient variety....the meat eaters! The sea lions were staying safe on the seawall.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
1
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
1036
photos
24
followers
41
following
218% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
21st November 2021 1:16pm
Carole G
ace
great shot Kathy. I had to look a couple of times to count all the heads.
November 22nd, 2021
