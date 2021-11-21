Previous
Sea Lion Refuge by kathyo
Photo 796

Sea Lion Refuge

Reports of orcas swimming up and down the beach....the transient variety....the meat eaters! The sea lions were staying safe on the seawall.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Carole G ace
great shot Kathy. I had to look a couple of times to count all the heads.
November 22nd, 2021  
