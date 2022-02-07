Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 817
Buddies
Gus (l) was a rescue from a California kill shelter, and Senor Xamon (r) was a rescue from Mexico. My friend and I met on the beach for a walk, and the dogs bonded very easily. Cute to see them trotting along the beach together
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KathyD
ace
@kathyo
WOW! About to start Year 10 of the 365 Project....Now that I am retired, you would think I would have so much more free time...
1072
photos
24
followers
41
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Latest from all albums
252
814
253
815
254
816
255
817
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
7th February 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close