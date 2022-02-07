Previous
Buddies by kathyo
Buddies

Gus (l) was a rescue from a California kill shelter, and Senor Xamon (r) was a rescue from Mexico. My friend and I met on the beach for a walk, and the dogs bonded very easily. Cute to see them trotting along the beach together
KathyD

