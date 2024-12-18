Previous
Christmas Crafts by kathyo
Photo 829

Christmas Crafts

Been trying out some different artistic outlets. Was using wood slices painted with acrylics for these.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

KathyD

@kathyo
About to start Year 12 of the 365 Project. Once again, I contemplated whether I should renew or not. I rarely take my camera out...
