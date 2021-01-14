Previous
rose b&amp;w_3775 by kathywolfe01
12 / 365

rose b&amp;w_3775

The best part of buying flowers is taking pictures of them. The beauty in a black and white rose.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Kathy wolfe

@kathywolfe01
