20 / 365
herring catch
I went at noon to catch the eagle fishing and saw this guy. There was a man fishing and through the fish to him.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Kathy wolfe
@kathywolfe01
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th November 2020 11:36am
Tags
water
,
bird
,
crane
,
herring
