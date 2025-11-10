Previous
Next
Pottery by katiedavis95
5 / 365

Pottery

It’s amazing what you can do with clay. In the middle of making a tea light holder
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Katie Davis

@katiedavis95
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact