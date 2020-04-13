Previous
flowers by katieinseattle
flowers

Bought myself some flowers for the first time in my life. Being stuck indoors all the time is making me a bit stir crazy and in need of pretty things to look at!
Katie

@katieinseattle
Amanda Seider
Guuuurl, treat yo’self.
April 14th, 2020  
