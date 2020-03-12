Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1125
Opinion?
Remember Sissi's
reaction to videos for cats?
Now she's excited about the coronavirus newscast. She's intensely focused on it.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
0
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1125
photos
24
followers
20
following
308% complete
View this month »
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
0
365
SM-G930F
12th March 2020 1:51pm
Tags
cat
,
bengal cat
,
sissi
