Previous
Next
Dance with me? by katriak
Photo 1139

Dance with me?

It's truly strange times for cats. Not only are humans home all day long, but they engage to curious activities. Today, Sani Ginger had her first salsa lesson with me.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise