Photo 1139
Dance with me?
It's truly strange times for cats. Not only are humans home all day long, but they engage to curious activities. Today, Sani Ginger had her first salsa lesson with me.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
1st April 2020 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
