Photo 1159
Birthday girl
Siri Duchess is 13 today. Unfortunately for her, sun is not shining today so she's sticking to her hot pad.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
4
365
SM-G930F
24th April 2020 8:15am
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
