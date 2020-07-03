Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1217
Thirsty II
Duchess loves to drink in inappropriate places... Here's a rain water container.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1217
photos
23
followers
19
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
3rd July 2020 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such a cute capture. Not sure why cats turn down nice clean water in a bowl in favour of rather odd smelling water from a fountain or bird bath, but many of them do.
July 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close