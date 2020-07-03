Previous
Next
Thirsty II by katriak
Photo 1217

Thirsty II

Duchess loves to drink in inappropriate places... Here's a rain water container.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Such a cute capture. Not sure why cats turn down nice clean water in a bowl in favour of rather odd smelling water from a fountain or bird bath, but many of them do.
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise