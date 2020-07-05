Previous
Sissi and woods by katriak
Sissi and woods

Sissi went exploring a bit further today. Later in the day we drove back to the apartment as I will need to start think about working again...
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
