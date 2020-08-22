Previous
Next
Game time! by katriak
Photo 1248

Game time!

Duchess and Saga discovered Sissi's new toy. They play nice but the same can't be said about Sissi who's seriously beating the butterfly. I don't think this toy is bengal-proofed, so we'll see how long it lasts.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise