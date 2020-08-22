Sign up
Photo 1248
Game time!
Duchess and Saga discovered Sissi's new toy. They play nice but the same can't be said about Sissi who's seriously beating the butterfly. I don't think this toy is bengal-proofed, so we'll see how long it lasts.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
saga
,
russian blue
,
bengal cat
,
duchess
,
siri
