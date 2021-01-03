Sign up
Photo 1309
Winter
Duchess sure is happy to be back within the central heating now that winter is finally here.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
