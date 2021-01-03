Previous
Winter by katriak
Photo 1309

Winter

Duchess sure is happy to be back within the central heating now that winter is finally here.
Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
