Previous
Next
Disapproval by katriak
Photo 1311

Disapproval

Sani would prefer all the white stuff to go away. Others wouldn't even step out. The human population of the household secretly approves (except for the digging the car out of the snow).
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise