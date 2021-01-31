Sign up
Photo 1321
Kettlebell ginger
Sani ginger considers to exercise. Maybe a bit too heavy kettlebell for her.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1321
photos
23
followers
20
following
361% complete
View this month »
1321
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
31st January 2021 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
