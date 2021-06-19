Sign up
Photo 1406
Well it's not literally a new window but cats didn't have access to it until now that I got a small climbing tree next to it. Sani ginger really likes it!
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1406
photos
24
followers
20
following
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
