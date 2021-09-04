Previous
Substitute by katriak
Photo 1474

Substitute

Since Duchess has decided it's autumn, and stays put, Nottis has taken over the balcony tower.

Don't be fooled by the sunshine, it really is cold for early September.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
