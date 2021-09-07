Sign up
Photo 1477
Good news bad news
Sissi got good news about her bloodwork. She's in good health which is a miracle for an overweight elderly kitty. The bad news for Sissi is that she was okayed for her dental appointment by the vet.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
365
365
Tags
cat
,
bengal cat
,
sissi
