Displeased Duchess by katriak
Photo 1607

Displeased Duchess

So Duchess has decided it's spring. Unfortunately for her, the nature does not agree. We are getting more snow (on the top of the existing meter). Duchess would prefer sun and chirping birds.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
