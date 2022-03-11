Previous
Duchess' spring by katriak
Duchess' spring

Duchess' spring does not only include spending time in the sun in the balcony, but also sitting in human laps. Winter time, she sticks to her hot pad and the warm cat cave, but come spring, a lap is acceptable.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, lovely Duchess! (gentle little kiss)
March 11th, 2022  
Kissukka
@kchuk She gives a kiss back!
March 11th, 2022  
