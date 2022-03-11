Sign up
Photo 1622
Duchess' spring
Duchess' spring does not only include spending time in the sun in the balcony, but also sitting in human laps. Winter time, she sticks to her hot pad and the warm cat cave, but come spring, a lap is acceptable.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
2
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1622
photos
25
followers
20
following
1622
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th March 2022 7:08pm
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, lovely Duchess! (gentle little kiss)
March 11th, 2022
Kissukka
@kchuk
She gives a kiss back!
March 11th, 2022
