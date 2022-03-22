Sign up
Photo 1631
Unhappy Duchess
While Duchess was out, enjoying the spring sun, Saga took over Duchess' cave. It's really not fair since Saga has her own cave, exactly like this one. Later on, the exchange was made peacefully.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Tags
cat
,
saga
,
russian blue
,
bengal cat
,
duchess
,
siri
Joanne Diochon
ace
But maybe it’s all about location…as the real estate agents say.
March 22nd, 2022
