Photo 1635
Hello
Sani ginger says hello to her online fans.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th March 2022 2:16pm
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
norwegian forest cat
,
sani
Joanne Diochon
ace
Good morning, Sani. (Or good night if that is more appropriate for your time zone.)
March 28th, 2022
