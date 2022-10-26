Sign up
Photo 1763
Goodbyes
Today we've said goodbye to our dearest Saga. She's been ill since the summer, and now it was time to let go.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats.
1763
photos
25
followers
20
following
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th October 2022 1:38pm
Tags
cat
,
saga
,
bengal cat
Boxplayer
ace
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Still hard even when it's time.
October 26th, 2022
