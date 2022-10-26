Previous
Goodbyes by katriak
Photo 1763

Goodbyes

Today we've said goodbye to our dearest Saga. She's been ill since the summer, and now it was time to let go.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
Boxplayer ace
Very sorry to hear about your loss. Still hard even when it's time.
October 26th, 2022  
