Photo 1790
Hello Darkness
Duchess is happy to realize that in two days time the day starts to lengthen again! And in no time it's midsummer again!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Kissukka
@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
1790
photos
24
followers
20
following
11
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
19th December 2022 7:11pm
Tags
cat
,
russian blue
,
duchess
,
siri
Elyse Klemchuk
Beautiful Duchess, I agree with you! Soon the days will start to get longer again.
December 19th, 2022
