Previous
Next
Hello Darkness by katriak
Photo 1790

Hello Darkness

Duchess is happy to realize that in two days time the day starts to lengthen again! And in no time it's midsummer again!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Beautiful Duchess, I agree with you! Soon the days will start to get longer again.
December 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise