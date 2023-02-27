Previous
Making faces, part two by katriak
Photo 1823

Making faces, part two

Duchess still thinks that if sun is shining, it needs to be warm outdoors! Anything else is not acceptable, especially not the reality, namely below minus 10.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Kissukka

@katriak
I photograph mostly my cats. They are a great inspiration for me: they are clever and beautiful and they know how to enjoy life. I rarely...
